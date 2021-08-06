CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,735. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

