Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 382,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,221. The firm has a market cap of $579.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

