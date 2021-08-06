Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chiyoda in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiyoda’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Chiyoda stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.46. Chiyoda has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

