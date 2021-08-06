Chonk (CHONK) Price Hits $90.37 on Top Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Chonk has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $33,857.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.37 or 0.00221130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

