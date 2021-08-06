Christopher M. Smith Sells 61,800 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,346,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,063.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OCDX stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 71.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

