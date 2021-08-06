Chromia Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $132.79 million and approximately $41.41 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00905596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043012 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

