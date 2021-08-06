Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.75 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

