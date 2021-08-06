Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2768371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.