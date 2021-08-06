Churchill Capital Corp VII’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 11th (OTCMKTS:CVIIU)

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (OTCMKTS:CVIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Churchill Capital Corp VII had issued 120,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVIIU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

