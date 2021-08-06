CIBC Raises Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$38.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MFI traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.95. 240,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.67.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5825966 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

