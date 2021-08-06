Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.84.

Cigna stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.42. 60,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,831. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

