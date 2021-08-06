Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 191,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,527. The company has a market cap of $780.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.38. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

