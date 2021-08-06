Cipher Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $137,331.68 and $111,125.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.02 or 0.00382494 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.56 or 0.00749853 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

