CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE CIR opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

