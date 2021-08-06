Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 708,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,609,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

