Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.72. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

