Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 398,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

CPZ opened at 20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 20.53. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.79 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974.

