Citadel Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vision Marine Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMAR. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $7.09 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.95 and a current ratio of 24.16.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

