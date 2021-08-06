Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 103,283 AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 116,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 52.80 and a current ratio of 52.80. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.84.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 9,718.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

