Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SharpSpring worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81. SharpSpring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

SharpSpring Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.