Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.