Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,166,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

