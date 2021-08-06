Clean Yield Group Acquires Shares of 2,161 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

