Clean Yield Group Acquires Shares of 690 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $207.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $207.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,628. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.