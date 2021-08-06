Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

