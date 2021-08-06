Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,557.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYMB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.