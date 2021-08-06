Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLIN. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Clinigen Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 625 ($8.17). 566,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,316. The stock has a market cap of £831.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 653.62. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

