Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

NYSE CLPR opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

