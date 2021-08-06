Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

NYSE NET opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

