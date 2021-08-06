Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $629-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.82 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Cloudflare stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

