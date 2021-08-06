Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $10,322,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,039,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

