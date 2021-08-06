Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLVS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,905. The stock has a market cap of $510.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

