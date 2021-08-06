CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.
CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.25 on Friday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
