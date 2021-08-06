CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.25 on Friday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

