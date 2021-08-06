Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,091. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.