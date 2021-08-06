Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $84.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.04 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.