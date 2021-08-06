Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent is well poised to benefit from cost-effective operations backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Its extended geographical footprint drives acquisition opportunities. This aids in generating positive cash flow with accretive customer connections. The On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. Pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals. However, the company faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities weigh on revenues.”

CCOI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 222.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock worth $1,478,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

