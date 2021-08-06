Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Invests $975,000 in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned 1.92% of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.
BRPM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,834. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.
About B. Riley Principal 150 Merger
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.