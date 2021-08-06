Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Invests $975,000 in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned 1.92% of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

BRPM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,834. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

About B. Riley Principal 150 Merger

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

