Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI makes up about 1.6% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned 0.17% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPOF remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

