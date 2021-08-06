Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.