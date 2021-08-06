Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $133.27, with a volume of 1153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.98.

The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after acquiring an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,632 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

