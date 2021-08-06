Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$188.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE CIGI traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$163.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.78. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$78.53 and a 12 month high of C$179.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

