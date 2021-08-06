ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 44.6% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $13,813.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008870 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,072,581,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

