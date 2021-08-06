Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

CMCO stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

