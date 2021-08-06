Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

CYH opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 893,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 60,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Health Systems by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 232,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

