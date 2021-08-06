Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,954 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

