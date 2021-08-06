comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.18. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

