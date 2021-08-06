Concentrum Wealth Management Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 1.45% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 581.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $30.89 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.