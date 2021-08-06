Concentrum Wealth Management Invests $1.93 Million in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

MMLG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.