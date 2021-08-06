ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

NYSE COP opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.