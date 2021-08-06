Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNSL. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. cut Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

